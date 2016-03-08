Franck Kessie returns to Milan with uncertain future

Young midfielder Franck Kessie has joined AC Milan amidst uncertainty regarding his future at the club.



The Ivory Coast international took an extended break as he was away for the national duty and has now met the new manager Marco Giampaolo.



It is believed that Milan are ready to let go the player and are expected to earn €35 million for the 22-year-old so that they can move for Sampdoria’s number 10 Dennis Praet who has a release clause of €26 million.



However, with Chinese transfer window already closed and English transfer window closing on Thursday, the Milan-based club are in a tricky position as those were the markets where the clubs had most interest in acquiring the services of former Atalanta midfielder.



But with time running out, Milan’s hopes of a sizeable offer for the midfielder is fading away which is making it hard for the club to sign Praert in the ongoing transfer window.

