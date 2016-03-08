Franck Kessie, three clubs interest and Milan’s demand
31 December at 17:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Franck Kessie is looking set to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.
The scenario is a rather surprising one considering the fact that the 23-year-old has played 16 out of 17 league matches for the Milan-based club, out of which in 13 he was a starter as well.
However, lack of discipline in the middle of the park along with careless attitude is the primary reason which pushed Milan to decide to part ways with the Ivory Coast international if a suitable offer arrive in the upcoming transfer window.
It is believed that three clubs are quite keen on signing Kessie in January including English Premier League outfits Wolves, West Ham United and French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.
Milan’s hierarchy have made it clear that they are willing to let go the player for a fee of around €25 million and looking at Kessie’s agent and talent, it would be no surprise if more than one club will turn up with an offer close to what the Rossoneri are looking for.
Luca Fazzini
