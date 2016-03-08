Franco Baresi on AC Milan: 'Fans will see Milan be great again under this ownership'
04 May at 10:45AC Milan legend Franco Baresi has said that he believes in the new ownership and the club will become great again under them.
The rossoneri were handed a big dent to their hopes of finishing inside the top four after the defeat to Torino last week. They are now seventh in the league, three points behind fourth placed Atalanta, who beat Udinese 2-0 last Monday.
Recently, club legend Baresi was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he gave hope to the club and the fans that the rossoneri will be back to the top under the new ownership.
He said: " One step at a time. First let's think about beating Bologna, because we have to run on ourselves and if we win the games that remain the fourth place it is still possible.
"Milan has the good fortune to have a large audience that has never abandoned us. I am convinced that with this new ownership, the fans will return to see a great Milan again. And one who has been two years in B says it, but then he won everything. Because the light always comes back after dark. Just be patient, as Liedholm would say."
