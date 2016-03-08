Frank de Boer reveals who should be Inter captain instead of Icardi
02 October at 20:55Former Inter coach Frank de Boer, speaking to Dutch news outlet AD, revealed his thoughts about Inter Milan – focusing specifically on Mauro Icardi and who he thinks would be a better choice of captain at the club:
“I do not think that Icardi was the best possible captain. There are things about him that do not really belong to a captain, like the quarrel with his own fans. You do not want to lose an important player right away if you take over as coach in the middle of the preparation. Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic is the biggest leader in the team. But for the sake of clarity: I never had to complain about Icardi. He always played his part.
“However, I really enjoy [Icardi]. Immediately after the first training sessions, you could see his ability. He marked from all positions, with a good speed of execution. He scored 109 goals in 187 games, an average of over 1 in 2. He has been Serie A top scorer twice in the past four years, that says enough.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments