Frankfurt boss on Inter target Rebic: 'He can change teams if he wants'

18 July at 17:30
Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter has revealed that Inter target and Eagles' striker Ante Rebic can leave the club if he wants.

Reports have linked the Croatian with a move to Inter, who reportedly see the World Cup finalist as an alternative for Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United's demands for the Belgian have left Inter scrambling for options.

In an interview that Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter that gave recently at a press conference, he said:  "He is a player that any coach would like to keep with him," reports Kicker . " But we are prepared for a possible start. The choice is his: he can decide to stay but he could also change teams . For us coaches, the window of transfers open for a long period is a pain."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.