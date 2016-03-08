Frankfurt boss on Inter target Rebic: 'He can change teams if he wants'

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter has revealed that Inter target and Eagles' striker Ante Rebic can leave the club if he wants.



Reports have linked the Croatian with a move to Inter, who reportedly see the World Cup finalist as an alternative for Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United's demands for the Belgian have left Inter scrambling for options.



In an interview that Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter that gave recently at a press conference, he said: "He is a player that any coach would like to keep with him," reports Kicker . " But we are prepared for a possible start. The choice is his: he can decide to stay but he could also change teams . For us coaches, the window of transfers open for a long period is a pain."