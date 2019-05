Frankfurt director offers hope to Inter and Barça as no deal yet with Madrid for Jovic

According to what has been reported by Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Serbian forward Luka Jovic. Jovic currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Benfica, with the German club exercising their option to purchase the player permanently after a strong season. However, speaking to ESPN, Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic said:“There has been no contact with Real Madrid. For once, I don’t have to use a white lie, they really haven’t been in touch yet. I know them very well.”Inter and Barcelona are also touted as potential destinations for Jovic if he leaves during the summer.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.