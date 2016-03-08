Frankfurt director offers hope to Inter and Barça as no deal yet with Madrid for Jovic
04 May at 16:15According to what has been reported by Spanish news outlet AS, Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Serbian forward Luka Jovic. Jovic currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Benfica, with the German club exercising their option to purchase the player permanently after a strong season. However, speaking to ESPN, Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic said:
“There has been no contact with Real Madrid. For once, I don’t have to use a white lie, they really haven’t been in touch yet. I know them very well.”
Inter and Barcelona are also touted as potential destinations for Jovic if he leaves during the summer.
