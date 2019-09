Frankfurt general manager lauds praise on new Milan star

Eintracht Frankfurt general manager ​Fredi Bobic has praised new AC Milan striker Ante Rebic.Bobic was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport recently he talked about both Rebic and Andre Silva.He said: "He will be an important player, I am more than sure. With us he was the star of incredible seasons. I hope, but I know it will be like that, do the same for Milan."On the role that Rebic plays, he said: "The best position is the outside on the left, but it can also play very well as a second striker. Physically it is very strong, even for this reason a coach hardly gives up on him."He has technical quality, he uses right and left without distinction and speed makes it unbeatable ".On Andre Silva, he said: "He is 23 years old and is a player of incredible skill and with a very refined technique. I think he can improve himself here, physically and beyond."