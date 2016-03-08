Frankfurt general manager lauds praise on new Milan star
11 September at 14:45Eintracht Frankfurt general manager Fredi Bobic has praised new AC Milan striker Ante Rebic.
Bobic was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport recently he talked about both Rebic and Andre Silva.
He said: "He will be an important player, I am more than sure. With us he was the star of incredible seasons. I hope, but I know it will be like that, do the same for Milan."
On the role that Rebic plays, he said: "The best position is the outside on the left, but it can also play very well as a second striker. Physically it is very strong, even for this reason a coach hardly gives up on him.
"He has technical quality, he uses right and left without distinction and speed makes it unbeatable ".
On Andre Silva, he said: "He is 23 years old and is a player of incredible skill and with a very refined technique. I think he can improve himself here, physically and beyond."
