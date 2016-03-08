Frankfurt-Inter 0-0 live: Brozovic misses penalty kick
07 March at 19:00Eintracht Frankfurt host Inter Milan in Germany this evening, in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter Milan. Inter are the fifth Italian side that Eintracht will meet in Europe, while only one of the previous four have beaten them in Germany (Palermo in October 2006, 1-2).
- Inter Milan’s last two meetings with German opposition have resulted in elimination; in the quarter-finals of the 2010-11 Champions League vs Schalke (3-7 agg.) and in the last 16 of this competition in 2014-15 vs VfL Wolfsburg (2-5 agg).
- Eintracht Frankfurt have lost just one of their last 21 games in Europe (W14 D6) - 2-4 against Maccabi Tel Aviv in November 2013. Indeed, the Eagles are unbeaten in their last 12 such games (W9 D3).
- Inter have reached the last 16 of a European competition for the first time since 2014-15. They have been knocked out each of the last three times they have reached this round (vs Marseille in 2011-12, UCL; Tottenham Hotspur 2012-13, UEL; VfL Wolfsburg 2014-15, UEL).
- Eintracht Frankfurt strikers Luka Jovic (6 goals, 1 assist) and Sebastien Haller (5 goals, 3 assists) have a combined 15 goal involvements in the Europa League this season.
