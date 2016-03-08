Frankie de Jong and de Ligt say their goodbyes over dinner in Amsterdam



Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player. After his official presentation, the player returned to Holland to say his goodbyes before starting his Blaugrana adventure.



Back in Holland, Frenkie de Jong was welcomed by his friend de Ligt



The two are thought to have gone for dinner together, at a Buenos Aires Restaurant in Amsterdam, to say their goodbyes, along with Carel Eiting.



Their friendship on the pitch will now end here. With de Jong ready to return to Barcelona, ​​his new home, de Ligt is keenly waiting for closure with Juventus.



Yesterday, the Dutch agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed the closure of the agreement between the player and the Bianconeri who are still negotiating with Ajax on the economic aspect of the negotiation.



It is now a matter before these two friends are spilt up. Juventus will sign de Ligt, not Barcelona as the Italian champions are confident they can find an agreement.

