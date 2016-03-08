Free Agent Ben Arfa offered to Parma
25 October at 22:30Free agent Ben Arfa is still searching for a club, with a proposal being made to Italian side Parma, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old Frenchman, who had contact with both Genoa and Sampdoria this summer, failed to find a club since his contract expired with French side Stade Rennais earlier this year. However, the report details how Ben Arfa has been proposed to Parma, with the club considering the qualities of the former Paris Saint Germain and Newcastle forward.
Apollo Heyes
