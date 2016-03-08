Free-agent Lucas Silva admits contact with Genoa

Lucas Silva Real
06 September at 18:40
Free-agent midfielder Lucas Silva has revealed that he had contact with the Italian Serie A club Genoa during the recently concluded transfer window.

The 26-year-old—who ended his contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid with mutual consent and is now a free-agent—expressed those views in an interview with Foot Mercato.

"There was a contact with Genoa and I feel honoured because it is a great Italian football club,” he said. “We had good discussions but at that time I was still under contract with Real Madrid and we couldn't go any further.”

Silva also went on to express his desire to return to Europe and refused to rule out a move to any Ligue 1 side as well.

“My priority is to return to Europe,” said Silva. “Last few years in Brazil have been really good and I have been able to play at the highest level. Now I feel it is the right time to return to Europe and I want to find a club as quickly as possible. A return to Ligue 1? Yes it is possible.”

