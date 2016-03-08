Free agent Riccardo Montolivo considers retirement

25 October at 22:45
Former Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo, who is currently a free agent, could decide to retire shortly due to an ability to find a new club, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
 
The report details how the 34-year-old Italian, whose contract expired with the Rossoneri in June of this year, has failed to find a club over the last few months and is considering retiring.

Apollo Heyes

