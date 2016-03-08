Free agents that Juventus, AC Milan, Man Utd and Liverpool could sign
20 June at 14:55With ten days to go for the month to end, the contracts of a host players across Europe are set to expire in just as many days. Following that, they will be allowed to move on a free transfer from their clubs.
The most in-demand free-agent is Milan Badelj, who has drawn links with a host of clubs across Italy this summer and won't pen an extension with Fiorentina. Juventus, AC Milan and Roma have already been linked with the player.
Emre Can too is supposed to be a free-agent, but his move to Juventus is all but done.
Jack Wilshere announced his intention to move on from Arsenal yesterday and he has drawn links with AC Milan in the past, much like Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini, who too is on the verge of leaving the Old Trafford based side.
Here is a gallery of top five players who will be free-agents this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
