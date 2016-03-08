Free-kick stats highlight difference between Ronaldo at Juve, Man Utd and Real

In fact, during his nine years at Real Madrid, he managed to bag a total of 311 goals, 33 of which were scored directly from a free-kick. At Man Utd, on the other hand, Ronaldo only scored 13 goals from free-kicks after spending six years with the club.

In regards to Serie A, only three free-kick goals have been scored thus far this season. Therefore, the projection is that a total of ten will be scored during the campaign. Pjanic and Dybala are the best active Serie A players when it comes to free-kicks, having scored 15 and 9 goals respectively.

From a neutral point of view, fans will be hoping that the free-kick tally increases, as a free-kick goal is always a beauty.

As collected by Gazzetta, there is one major difference between the Ronaldo at Man Utd and the Ronaldo at Real Madrid in terms of stats, although understandably so.