'Freedom': Icardi's new Instagram post, Cancelo puts 'like'

Under-fire Inter star Mauro Icardi has just shared a new social media message on Instagram. The talented Argentinean striker has only used a simple word: "Freedom". A word that, however, means a lot right now.'Maurito' has been training apart from the rest of the team after that he was replaced by Samir Handanovic as the captain of the team earlier this month. Since then Inter have won three games drawing once.Juventus star and former Icardi team-mate Joao Cancelo is among the people to have put a like on Icardi's picture with Juve that continue to be linked with signing the Argentinean.More to follow...