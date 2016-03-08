French agent confirms Milan were serious about Ligue 1 starlet

French agent Christophe Hutteau spoke to the microphones of Eurosport about AC Milan's reported interest in Nice's French starlet Allan Saint-Maximin, who the rossoneri were valuing as a potential addition to their already strengthened attack. 

"The amount requested by Nice was € 35 million, Leonardo appreciates it a lot, I had the Rossoneri manager on the phone in the last few hours of the window, and I can confirm his interest in Saint-Maximin, but Nice did not want to sell him."

These were Hutteau's words as he confirmed the interest of Milan in Saint-Maximin, suggesting that the Milanese club could return for him in the summer - with a bigger offer to tempt Nice.

