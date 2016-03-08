French giants Monaco and Nice have made initial contact to sign Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio, with Atletico Madrid also having been linked with the midfielder.Marchisio had confirmed last week that he had his Juventus contract terminated after both parties had reached a mutual decision about the same. Marchisio had appeared over 350 times for the bianconeri, winning seven Scudetto titles.Tuttosport say that Monaco and Nice have made initial contact to sign Marchisio on a free transfer, with Atletico Madrid also interested in the Italian star.Both the French sides are expect to carry on talks and make deeper and more concrete contact for the player in an attempt to sign him this summer, as they look to pry him away from possibly joining former teammate Gigi Buffon at Paris Saint-Germain.Atleti haven't made any contact yet and Mundo Deportivo have also linked Sevilla and Real Betis to Marchisio.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)