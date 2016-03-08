French paper L'Equipe slams Buffon with shock rating - watch

07 March at 11:45
The Paris Saint-Germain said goodbye to the Champions League with an unexpected defeat against Manchester United who won 3-1 at the Parc de Princes yesterday evening. 
 
The Equipe , France's leading goalkeeper, has completely rejected the performance of Gianluigi Buffon, former goalkeeper and Juventus captain in his today's edition:
 
"Impotent on Lukaku's first shot, he is indefensible on the long shot from Rashford, which allows Lukaku A performance that threatens a future performance in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. "
 
Harsh words from the paper and that's Buffon rating from L'Equipe:


 

