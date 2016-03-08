New Roma midfield star Steven N'Zonzi has revealed why he left Sevilla to join Roma this summer.The Frenchman won the FIFA World Cup with France this past summer and while he was an Arsenal target, Roma signed the midfielder for a fee of 26.6 million euros.N'Zonzi was recently talking to BeIn Sports and he told as to why he left the Andalusian side to join the giallorossi this summer. He said: "I needed another challenge that would allow me to progress and grow on an individual level."I like challenges, complicated things. It is not always easy to change clubs and countries. It was difficult when I arrived in England, same thing at the beginning in Spain."Now in Rome it is another challenge. I needed it, especially after having had a good season in Seville. I felt it was right for me to change the air. When the offer of Rome was presented, I did not hesitate. It's a great club that plays great competitions. So it was really good for me ".N'Zonzi played for Roma against AC Milan last week and was at fault for the rossoneri's 95th minute winner.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)