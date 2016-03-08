Frenkie de Jong passes medical ahead of Barça move
05 July at 12:45Although the transfer has been all-but set in stone since an agreement was reached in January, Dutch starlet Frenkie de Jong is now just a step away from completing a move to Barcelona from Ajax.
Today, through their Twitter page, Barcelona confirmed that de Jong has passed his medical test and that official confirmations will come soon.
@DeJongFrenkie21— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2019
Passed Physical
Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/BwFh3ZMdop
Go to comments