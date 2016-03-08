Frenkie De Jong's father reveals phone call with Messi ahead of Barcelona move

26 January at 18:45
Frenkie de Jong's father, John de Jong, explained on a Dutch radio station that Lionel Messi personally called the Dutch international to try to convince the midfielder to sign with Barcelona.

"Lionel Messi personally called Frenkie. It was difficult because Messi does not speak English," said the father of the new Barcelona signing.

It was an important moment for the Dutchman, who has always been a great admirer of the Argentinian phenomenon. In fact, De Jong has said on several occasions that he watches videos of Messi, Xavi and Anders Iniesta on Youtube, with the two midfielders also being his idols.

Messi's role was important because De Jong was practically convinced to sign for PSG. He met with Bartomeu, another key figure in the negotiations but Messi's call also helped to define the deal that will bring the Dutch starlet to the Nou Camp next summer. The 21-year-old will join the Blaugrana from Ajax for a fee that could reach almost 90 million euros with bonuses.
 

