Fresh claims of Leeds interest in Buffon emerge
24 June at 18:30Gianluigi Buffon looks set to be continuing his career away from Italy. It had been thought he would return to Serie A, but his wage demands have seemed to threaten that hypothesis as the clubs willing to give him a chance next season simply cannot afford his pay package.
Porto have been closely following the situation, following the unfortunate events that transpired towards the end of the season with Iker Cassilas, but now a new and surprising name has emerged for his signature. That of Leeds United, coached by Marcelo Bielsa.
Leeds were unfortunate to not have gained promotion to the Premier League last season, having spent a large chunk of the season at the top of the table before falling away towards the end, and there has been speculation recently linking the owners of PSG to a takeover of the club, which would go some way to explaining how they plan to afford Buffon’s wages, as well as where the interest may have stemmed from. The claims of Leeds interest originally appeared in the Sun yesterday, and the Corriere della Sera has today backed up the interest, so it certainly seems one to keep an eye on.
