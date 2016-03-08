Frey: 'You have to love Fiorentina to understand Juve derby'

19 April at 23:45

Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastien Frey talks to Firenzeviola.it ahead of the match against Juventus, tomorrow.

 

"To understand the meaning of the match against Juventus for Fiorentina you have to wear this shirt for a few years, you have to breathe the atmosphere in the city before and after, above all you have to love the purple jersey. Against any strong team if you win you are doing business, if you draw it's a good point and if you lose you are there. To take the newspaper to feel the pressure that is around this match, so this game takes on an even more important flavour because as an enemy, I hope that Juventus will postpone the conquest of the Scudetto. Fiorentina wins it anyway and also deservedly ".

  

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.