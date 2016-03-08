Friedkin's Roma is born: from Piatek to Mertens, all the objectives

Roma are on the verge of an ownership takeover, with Dan Friedkin ready to buy the Giallorossi from James Pallotta. After initial scepticism, the US billionaire seems to have sparked the curiosity of Roma fans, hungry for an important transfer market and somewhat disappointed by the almost 9-year leadership of Pallotta.



"On the sporting level, Iw ould like to leave a mark, also because I am in love with Rome and I believe there is room for development both on the sporting level and from a commercial and tourist point of view," the Texas tycoon told his friends.



Friedkin is ready to immediately move on the transfer market. Politano could arrive in January and for the summer, the Giallorossi could focus on Mertens or Piatek, as well as keeping Smalling at the Olimpico.