Friend of Sarri says the manager would train Fiorentina for free

13 September at 13:15
​Aurelio Virgili, who has a close friendship with the current Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, spoke to Corriere Dello Sport about the Italian's wish to coach Fiorentina one day, even for free.
 
"How will Fiorentina-Juventus go? He will do his job as an opponent for the 90m minutes, then he will become a Fiorentina fan again. Once he told me that at the end of his career, he would train Fiorentina for free," he stated.
 

