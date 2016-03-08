From a market flop to the 'Providence man': Rebic is conquering AC Milan

From a transfer market flop to a joker card. Ante Rebic, although a few months late, is finally showing off. The Croatian attacker has scored three goals in two matches and guaranteed six points to the Rossoneri against Udinese and Brescia.



The player is trying to climb the hierarchies after having chewed bitterly and collected criticism throughout the first part of the season.



Arriving at AC Milan in a loan exchange with Andre Silva (who moved to Frankfurt), Rebic was long forgotten. But the striker, as pointed out by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), has not given up.



Pioli said he found the player different after the Christmas break. Maybe it could be the Ibrahimovic effect, who knows. But Rebic had the strength to keep himself in the game, to do well every day in training.



He has exploited his energy and his qualities and to assert himself (finally) also in Italy. Now the bench is too 'narrow' for him. In all likelihood, against Torino in the Coppa Italia, he will have a chance from the beginning but he is aiming higher and wants to start every week.