From a vice-Suso to a starter: the 'redemption' of Castillejo at AC Milan
17 January at 18:20Throughout the whole season, as well as before, after his arrival, Samu Castillejo was considered as a backup for Suso, but now things have changed and after the change of formation decided by Stefano Pioli, who went from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2, the former Villarreal man is the new starter on the right-wing.
The Spaniard is having his redemption after having long been behind in the hierarchies to his compatriot, who, on the contrary, seems increasingly distant from Milan.
As explained by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), the new formation seems to greatly enhance the qualities of Castillejo, as the player is also very capable in the defensive phase. This cannot be said about Suso and also for this reason now Pioli prefers the former Villarreal attacker, who runs a lot and, unlike Suso, takes the field with the right spirit.
Castillejo has been reevaluated with the 4-4-2 and will certainly be one of the protagonists of the second part of the season for the Rossoneri, even though it is no mystery that a right-winger is still being sought by the club management. For the moment, however, the starter in that position is Castillejo, who against Spal in the Coppa Italia returned on the scoresheet since April 2019.
