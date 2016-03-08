From AC Milan target to Man Utd outcast: Mourinho's Spurs wishlist revealed

Before signing for Tottenham, Jose Mourinho would have asked for confirmations from the point of winter transfer market investments. These confirmations seemingly arrived, seeing as the former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid manager ended up signing with the Spurs.



As reported by the British media, the Portuguese manager would have drawn up a wishlist for January. One of the first names is that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, still looking for a team and also targeted by AC Milan.



The Swede is followed by Nemanja Matic, who is destined to leave Manchester United in the upcoming transfer sessions. Finally, the forbidden dream, which is only likely to happen in the case of Eriksen's early departure: Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.