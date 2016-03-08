From AC Milan to Brazil's number 10: Paqueta 'burning the stages' in 2019
23 March at 10:45Lucas Paqueta has come a long way in the last couple of months. From AC Milan to the Brazilian national team. After earning a place in Milan's squad, the player has also earned Brazil's jersey number 10. And as noted by Tuttosport, it is difficult to keep up with the progress of the talent.
Not even three months ago he presented himself rather timidly at Milanello and everyone wondered who he was and whether the money spent for him was justified. The 21-year-old immediately took the scene by showing off a strong personality and today he is preparing to take the field with the Selecao wearing a legendary shirt, previously worn by the likes of Zico, Pele and Ronaldinho, just to name a few.
In short, Lucas is literally burning up the stages and certainly has no intention of stopping. Coach Gennaro Gattuso has the task of further improving the player who has undisputed quality, perhaps advancing his position by a few meters. The goal is to bring Paqueta closer to the opponent's goal and to give Piatek a teammate with good feet able to serve him properly.
