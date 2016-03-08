From AC Milan to China: all possible transfer scenarios for Mandzukic

With the difficulty surrounding the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan are starting to look around for possible alternatives. One of these alternatives could be Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, who has been approached by the Rossoneri on several occasions and would represent the experienced profile that Milan are looking for.



However, Milan are not the only possible transfer scenario for the Croatian attacker. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, besides the Rossoneri, Mandzukic is also considering exotic but economically advantageous hypotheses such as China and Qatar.



After refusing to move to Qatar at the end of September, the player would have reviewed their prerogatives and would be willing to sit down and negotiate with clubs like Al Rayyan, Al Gharafi and Al Duhaill, where his ex-teammate Benatia plays.