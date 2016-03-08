From AC Milan to Napoli: when Ibrahimovic will make his decision
24 November at 16:15Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of the year and is ready to sign with a new club on a free transfer, with the most likely destination being Italy, where he featured for the three most prestigious clubs - Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.
However, as reported by Sky Sport (via milannews.it), the definitive answer of the Swedish attacker has not yet arrived. The former Manchester United man is taking his time until early December to respond to all the clubs that sought him.
The first to contact him was Sinisa Mihajlovic for Bologna, then Aurelio De Laurentiis, even though Napoli did not move with a serious offer. Meanwhile, AC Milan's interest came out of nowhere.
Maldini and Boban met with Raiola and made an economic proposal which is not what Ibra would like. The player knows he is still decisive and wants to be paid for what his real value is. Thus said, it is also a question of numbers for the Swedish phenomenon.
