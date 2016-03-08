From Aguero to Messi and Di Natale: the Top Scorers of the Decade in Europe

Top scorers of the decade pic.twitter.com/cQ6lYdd731 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 30, 2019

The year and decade is coming to an end and in the past couple of hours, we have been recapitulating some of the most memorable moments, players, managers of the past 10 years. Now is the time to focus on some of the greatest goalscorers throughout Europe's top leagues, as it was a decade of great records, mainly broken by the likes of the phenomenal Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.Here are the top scorers of the decade in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A as presented by Bleacher Report.