From Alisson to Donnarumma: The most expensive goalkeepers in Europe

Goalkeepers are often very undervalued and underappreciated in the world of football, however, their contribution is often vital on the pitch with various heroic saves to help their 11 teammates in front of them.



The CIES Football Observatory follow the performances of players all around Europe and update their values every week with a special methodology to make the evaluations as precise as possible. This time, we have chosen to present you the 10 most expensive goalkeepers in Europe based on this data.



The only Italian in the top ten is Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Gianluigi Buffon is very far in the rankings, being worth 3.1 million euros, less than, for example, Pepe Reina (4.3 million). Not even Alex Meret is in the standings, even if his value is twice higher than that of Manuel Neuer but much less than Lafont (29.6 million) and Audero (21.6 million).



Samir Handanovic, the captain of Inter, is also not present (6.5 million euros) as well as Szczesny with a value of 28.5 million euros.



Click on the gallery to see the top 10 most expensive goalkeepers across Europe.