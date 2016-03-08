From Ancelotti to Gattuso: Ghoulam continues to block Napoli's market

​Napoli have changed their manager, but not the situation of Faouzi Ghoulam. The Algerian remains a case in Naples. The last game of the full-back dates back to October 6th against Turin. From there, two games on the bench, before nightmare struck again.New muscular problems for the Algerian, who trained sporadically with his teammates without ever entering the squad lists of Ancelotti. In short, there are too many doubts about his condition, which has forced Napoli to act strategy-wise.Even though the contract expires in 2022, from Napoli, a clear desire to part ways with the defender is filtering. In January, the Partenopei will be looking to offload the player, while bringing in a new one for the left flank (from Grimaldo and Castagne to the less expensive Rodriguez).However, the lack of playing time for Ghoulam has inevitably had an effect on the transfer market. There are currently no hot options for the left-back, as few clubs are willing to bet on him as a result of the major injury struggles over the years.​