From Andre Silva to Caldara: AC Milan players react to the beginning of pre-season
09 July at 17:45AC Milan's pre-season preparations began today at Milanello and all the players, except for exceptions that have been given extended holidays after international duty, arrived at the training centre today. One by one they commented on the beginning of the season to Milan TV.
"The holiday is over now and now we are back to work. We are charged for the start of the new season," Calhanoglu said.
"I'm very good. I'm happy to come back to Milanello and meet so many teammates. I want to meet the coach and talk about what it will be like this season," Andre Silva, who returns from a loan spell at Sevilla, noted.
"It was a nice vacation with family and friends and now we want to come back. Theo Hernandez? We've known each other for a while, he's a great player and a great person. He comes here with great desire to bring good things to the team," Castillejo said.
"I rested during the holidays but I also trained. I can't wait to start. There is always something to improve and work on," Milan's young goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari said.
"The holidays went very well, I relaxed and tanned with my pregnant wife. I'm ready for the season and I've trained hard," Fabio Borini said.
"I'm fine, I'm happy to be here after having had a month and a half of therapy in Rome. Giampaolo? I know him because I faced him many times in the league, I know how he plays and I can't wait to make myself available," Caldara said.
