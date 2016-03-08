From Argentina: agreement found for Real Madrid to sign Juventus superstar
29 August at 20:30According to what has been reported by Argentinian journalist Mauricio Hidalgo from Argentinian newspage OLÉ, Real Madrid and Juventus have found a total agreement for the permanent switch of Paulo Dybala from Turin to Madrid.
The report suggests that Dybala will become a Real Madrid player before the end of the Spanish transfer window, which slams shut on the 31st of August. The figure of the deal will reportedly be €180 million, €70 million more than what Juventus paid Madrid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in July.
Dybala would reportedly earn €16 million per season, as Madrid look to finally replace Ronaldo with a superstar of equal measure. Dybala has been snubbed by Juve head coach Max Allegri already this season, with Juventus having a wealth of star forwards; some of which may have to leave Turin – starting with Dybala perhaps.
