From Argentina: Barça prepare €60m bid for Juventus midfielder Bentancur
24 August at 13:00According to what has been reported by Clarin this morning, Barcelona are preparing an offer of 60 million euros for Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur of Juventus.
It is no secret that Juventus need to sell players and that the La Liga side are interested in a fair few of the Bianconeri players. However, issues exist over the 50% resale clause that Boca Juniors have in Bentancur, meaning that Juventus will be reluctant to deal for any less than they see as worthwhile for them after the half-cost deduction.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments