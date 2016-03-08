From Argentina: Inter are seriously trying to sign Lionel Messi
08 April at 17:00Inter are seriously working on trying to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to a report from Argentine broadcaster TNT Sports via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Messi’s old club, Newell’s Old Boys, have offered the star a return home, aware of his slightly unstable situation in Spain. Inter are also pushing for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, suggesting that former president Massimo Moratti’s words were true. A negotiation is ready, leaving the decision up to Messi.
The 32-year-old Argentine star has continued his dominance of Spanish football this season, the report adds, but has been unsettled by the behaviour of the Barcelona’s board, especially in regard to the rumours that the squad weren’t willing to cut their salary in the ongoing Coronavirus emergency.
The Nerazzurri are also working to sign 18-year-old Argentine talent Thiago Almada, the report continues. Contracted to Velez Sarsfield until 2023, Inter are looking to sign the player for around €25 million.
Apollo Heyes
