From Argentina: Juventus or Real Madrid in Icardi's future
13 March at 20:15The Mauro Icardi telenovela seems to be endless and with every passing day, it is more likely that the Argentinian star will leave Inter at the end of the season, with the relationship between the parties being irreparable.
According to Argentinian channel TyC Sports, which quotes the player's entourage as the source, the two roads for Icardi's future lead to Turin, in particular, Serie A champions Juventus, or Madrid to join Real, who have just appointed Zinedine Zidane again to replace Santiago Solari.
The goal that attracts the player himself seems to be Real Madrid, as he dreams of playing for one of the largest clubs in the world, if not even the largest. The family, on the other hand, would push more for a Juventus move, due to the proximity of Turin to the city of Milan.
The now-former Inter captain has scored 15 goals for the Nerazzurri so far this season but has not featured in a competitive match for Luciano Spalletti's team since his captaincy was taken away at the beginning of February. Now it seems that the match against Parma in Serie A could have been his last match for the club.
