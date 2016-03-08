From Argentina: Milan eager to sign Donnarumma’s replacement
07 November at 09:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are eyeing a signing of Argentine club Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada in the upcoming transfer window.
Milan’s current number Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to leave the club in the coming months as the Rossoneri are currently struggling to balance their books and will have to sell few of their prized assets in the near future.
As per Argentine journalist Costa cited by Calciomercato.com, the Milan-based club have identified Andrada as the perfect replacement for the 20-year-old and there have been negotiations between the Italian club and Boca Juniros in the recent past.
