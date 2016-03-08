From Argentina: 'Rumours linking Lautaro to Real and Barcelona are true'
24 February at 14:00Barcelona and Lionel Messi want him. The Argentine superstar praised him publicly, calling him the perfect heir of Luis Suarez in terms of characteristics. Lautaro Martinez is the Blaugrana's market dream for next summer.
Under contract with the Nerazzurri until 2023, with a salary of 1.5 million euros and a release clause of 111 million, he is a sought after prey and, all added up, affordable, given the costs in recent years. However, the Catalan club will have to deal with a serious competitor in the race for Inter Milan's star.
And that is Real Madrid, Barcelona's eternal rival. This was confirmed by Racing de Avellaneda's (Lautaro's former club) president, who spoke to El Intransigente (via calciomercato.com): "The rumours about Real and Barcelona are true. We negotiated very well. We have 10% of a resale of over 14 million euros. We gave up a certain figure knowing that sooner or later, we would get this capital gain."
Thus, it seems that we could be up for an El Clasico on the transfer market between the two Spanish giants. Barcelona would like to start a negotiation by May and insist on making Lautaro their new number 9.
The Blaugrana are ready to insert counterparts in the deal, for example, Arturo Vidal, who is a profile very much appreciated by Antonio Conte. In the meantime, Racing de Avellaneda are hoping for an auction between Barca and Real so they can get as much as possible from a potential deal.
