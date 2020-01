From Atalanta to Lazio: Seven clubs monitoring Juventus outcast

Marko Pjaca, who is still owned by Juventus, is destined to make a move this month. Playing last season on loan at Fiorentina, the Croatian failed to impress. Furthermore, he tore his ACL which didn't exactly make matters better.Now, as Tuttosport reports ( via Calciomercato.com ), he's ready to move as seven Serie A clubs are interested in his services: Parma, Samp, Cagliari, Genoa, Verona, Atalanta and Lazio. Meanwhile, Pjaca is taking his time to understand which will be the best solution for him.