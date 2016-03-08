From Atalanta to Lazio: Seven clubs monitoring Juventus outcast
05 January at 16:15
Marko Pjaca, who is still owned by Juventus, is destined to make a move this month. Playing last season on loan at Fiorentina, the Croatian failed to impress. Furthermore, he tore his ACL which didn't exactly make matters better.
Now, as Tuttosport reports (via Calciomercato.com), he's ready to move as seven Serie A clubs are interested in his services: Parma, Samp, Cagliari, Genoa, Verona, Atalanta and Lazio. Meanwhile, Pjaca is taking his time to understand which will be the best solution for him.
