From Aubameyang to Werner: Inter ready list of Lautaro replacements
17 April at 17:00Barcelona's strong interest in Lautaro Martinez is pushing Inter Milan to monitor the market of attackers. In the event of the departure of the Argentine striker, the first name on the Nerazzurri's list, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), is Timo Werner.
The German international from Red Bull Leipzig, who is already in the sights of Bayern Munich and especially Liverpool, has a 60 million euros release clause that can be exercised by the end of April of this year.
However, Marotta and Ausilio do not want to be caught unprepared. According to the Milanese paper, there are alternatives prepared on the list of potential reinforcements: Aubameyang (Arsenal), Martial (Manchester United), Jovic (Real Madrid) and Osimhen (Lille).
Meanwhile, with regards to the position of the vice-Lukaku, everything is much clearer: Conte has already chosen Olivier Giroud. The French attacker's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, though the Blues have a unilateral renewal clause for next season.
