From Belgium: Hazard's father in constant contact with Real Madrid over possible move
20 July at 17:55Eden Hazard's father is reportedly deep in talks with Real Madrid, with the Belgian superstar apparently close to a Los Blancos switch this summer.
Belgian outlets HLN and Nieuwsblad state that there has been constant contact between Hazard's father and Real Madrid over the last few days and the player would be pretty interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
French outlet Le10Sport and some other outlets have already reported that a primary agreement of about 190 million euros is already in place between the two parties, with the Belgian outlets claiming that Real Madrid have reached the second stage of negotiations for the player and this stage will be a very complex one.
With Cristiano Ronaldo already having left the club this summer for Juventus and Neymar having refused a PSG exit, Hazard is Real Madrid's only way to replace the five-time Ballon D'or winner.
Sky Italia have previously reported that Real Madrid will meet Hazard's entourage on Saturday.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
