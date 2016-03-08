According to the latest reports out of Belgium, Mousa Dembele could still leave Tottenham this summer, despite the fact that rumours surrounding his future have decreased significantly.

In fact, as reported by Belgian Het Nieuwsblad , Tottenham are yet to make a decision on the midfielder, and thus, he can still leave Spurs before August 9, when the transfer market for the English clubs closes.

The Belgian's contract expires next summer, and therefore, Tottenham could decide to accept an offer already this summer, in order to avoid seeing him leave for free. However, as of now, it seems the links leading him to China have faded.

Furthermore, the proposed move to Inter has been put on hold as the Nerazzurri failed to reach an agreement with the player regarding his wages. Despite this, everything remains possible, as Tottenham are willing to sell the midfielder.