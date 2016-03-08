From Belgium: Jardim caused Perisic-Carrasco swap deal to collapse

According to RTL Sport in Belgium, Inter were close to a sensational transfer swap deal that would have seen Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco join the Nerazzuri from Chinese club Dalain Yifang, with Ivan Perisic going the other way.According to the Belgian newspaper, the only thing that led the deal to collapse, was Monaco’s appointment of Leonardo Jardim as manager. Jardim had been the leading candidate to take over from outgoing manager Bernd Schuster at Dalian Yifang. He had already given his seal of approval to the transfer, should he take over as manager.However in a late twist he was offered the chance to take over from Thierry Henry at Monaco. It was this uncertainty over the Chinese club’s next manager that caused the deal to break down. Carrasco had been heavily linked to Milan in January, so had Inter managed to seal that deal, it would have been a bitter pill for their city rivals to swallow.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

@EddieSwain_