From Biglia to Cutrone: the players AC Milan should absolutely sell this summer

AC Milan's transfer market is in full swing and there is a lot of focus on the incoming operations. However, the Rossoneri will also have to deal with a lot of dead weight in the team to free up space for fresh faces. While there are players who have an objectively high value, there are some with a lower value but who absolutely have to leave the club due to various reasons.



To start from the goalkeeper role, Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the biggest assets of Milan and his departure would generate an income of at least 50 million euros. However, sacrificing him if it would not guarantee strong reinforcements for the midfield would be a mistake and would send a negative signal. For this reason, Milan should carefully evaluate his position because as it stands, Gigio most definitely is among the 10 best goalkeepers in the world.



In the defence, with the arrival of Theo Hernandez, at least two of the trio Laxalt, Strinic and Rodriguez will surely have to leave. The obvious choice would Strinic, who has collected zero appearances for Milan since his arrival. The other one could be the Swiss left back, who is not exactly suited for Giampaolo's style of football and has a market, with Barcelona reportedly interested in him.



In the midfield, the situation is more complex. The departures of Jose Mauri, Montolivo and Bertolacci have thinned out the number of players in the department. However, Lucas Biglia is a player who must surely leave, given his injury problems and limited contribution in the two seasons at the San Siro.



There have been many rumours concerning Franck Kessie but he represents one of the most important elements of Milan's midfield and adds something completely unique to the game, although it will be up to Giampaolo to decide his future. Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Paqueta could take advantage of the manager's 4-3-1-2 formation and thrive in his gameplan, while it remains to be seen whether Giacomo Bonaventura can regain his pre-injury form.



In the attack, the only certainty is Piatek, who should absolutely stay. Andre Silva should be given a second chance, considering his characteristics that are ideal for the second striker role. Suso's position is a big question mark and if Giampaolo doesn't find a role for him, the Spaniard could leave.



Patrick Cutrone is another player who could leave and it would be the correct decision. He wants to play and his technical limitations are too high for him to be able to make a contribution to help Milan make the leap in quality. The same could be said by Castillejo who didn't show much in his first season with the Rossoneri and could return to Spain.