From Boca Juniors to Guardiola: Everyone wants De Rossi apart from Roma
21 May at 14:30It seems as though everyone in the world wants to have Daniele de Rossi, apart from the club that considers the midfielder to be a legend.
De Rossi is set to leave Roma at the end of the season and will be a free agent, as his contract expires.
With reports suggesting that the club is pushing the 35-year-old out of the club, there is no shortage of options for the giallorossi legend.
Boca Juniors want him and have taken concrete steps. Nicolas Burdisso, his former teammate, is the sporting director at the club. LA Galaxy are thinking of pairing him up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Aurelio de Laurentiis would be happy to get the player at Napoli under Carlo Ancelotti too, say Sky Sports.
Marco Giampaolo would also want De Rossi in his staff and so would Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, who has played with him during their days together at Roma.
Sky and Gazzetta dello Sport state that all the footballing legends want De Rossi, expect for Franco Baldini and James Palotta.
