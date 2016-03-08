From Bosnia: Lazio in pole to sign Man Utd target unwanted at Juventus
23 June at 14:30There is no future for Mario Mandzukic at Juventus. At least this is what has been reported by the Italian media after the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as the head coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri. Mandzukic was one of Allegri's allies at Juventus and therefore was kept hold of his tenure at the club.
Manchester United launched a bid to try and sign Mandzukic last summer but his offer was refuted, after the Croatian had a strong performance with his national team at the World Cup in Russia last summer; where the national side made the final after a courageous run through the knock-out phases.
Now, according to Bosnian website Klix, Lazio are in pole position to sign the Juventus forward, after it has been revealed that he has little to no future left at the club. Mandzukic, 33, would provide a valuable rotation option in attack for the Biancocelesti, especially as rumours grow that the Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo could be out of Formello; after having been refused a new contract by the upper management at the club. Additionally, with Portuguese duo Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao on the verge of a €20m move to Portuguese side Benfica, Lazio could have the cash to splash on the experienced Croat.
