From Brazil: Barcelona open contact with PSG over Neymar return

18 June at 15:15
According to what has been reported by Brazilian outlet GlobeEsporte.com, Neymar could be set for a sensational return to his former club Barcelona.

L'Equipe revealed earlier this week that PSG president Al-Khelaifi was open to selling the Brazilian star; if the Parisian side were to receive a high enough fee. 

The reports from the Brazilian website state that Barcelona are prepared to offer a base fee of €100m plus the exchanges of Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti to secure their man back.

